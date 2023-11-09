New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the foundation day of the state and said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government is setting new records in the progress of the sacred land of natural beauty and spirituality.

Besides, Shah said, the Dhami government is also taking all measures for the welfare of its people in Uttarakhand, which is celebrating it's 23rd foundation day on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Greet People on 23rd Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

The Home Minister shared his greeting on 'X', formerly Twitter, and wished for the continuous prosperity of Uttarakhand, which celebrates its 23rd Foundation Day on November 9 every year, as it was on this day in 2000 that Uttarakhand was created by carving out from Uttar Pradesh.

"Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttarakhand, the sacred land of natural beauty and spirituality. Under the guidance of PM Modi, the government of Pushkar Dhami is setting new records in the progress of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of the people. I wish for the continued prosperity of the state," Shah posted on 'X' in Hindi.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Attends Deepavali Celebrations in Ottawa (See Pics).

The state of Uttarakhand has completed 23 years of its establishment and is entering its 24th year. Coming to adulthood, the state has taken many steps forward by saving many achievements. Now there is complete clarity from the state government about the new goal of making Uttarakhand strong by the year 2025. However, behind the glowing statistics of the economy lies the challenge of bridging the huge gap in socio-economic inequality.

Various programmes are being organised in Uttarakhand to celebrate State Foundation Day.

The main event is being held at the police line in Dehradun, and President Droupadi Murmu is attending the event. For the first time in 23 years, the president is participating in Uttarakhand's foundation day programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)