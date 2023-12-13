Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Ministers designated for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai scheduled for today.

First Uttarakhand CM Dhami will reach Bhopal, where he will attend the ceremony, scheduled to be held at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in the state capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places.

Later, Chief Minister Dhami will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh's designated CM, which will be held at the Science College ground in Raipur at 2 PM. Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy chief ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker. "Our newly designated Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav and his cabinet will take the oath in the ceremony held at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. It will be organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National Party President JP Nadda and will be historic," said BJP state president VD Sharma. "PM Modi, Shah, Nadda along with other party officials, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states, will be present in the ceremony. Apart from this, a large number of party workers will also be present in the program. I welcome everyone attending the program," he added. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. In Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that, as per the ongoing discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)

