Surat, December 13: On Tuesday, December 12, in the Jahangirpura neighbourhood of Surat in Gujarat, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing a woman by throwing her from the tenth storey of an apartment building. The accused, identified as Juned Noor Mohammad Badshah, was taken into custody by the police for the murder of Habibabanu Sidi, 26, a native of Rajpipla in the Narmada district. She was allegedly thrown from the Suman Vandan-2 Apartment's 10th floor, and instantly passed away.

Habibabanu was engaged to Juned's brother, but the two split up around 1.5 years ago, according to the police. Juned reportedly got in touch with Habibabanu following their breakup, and they became friends. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man throws wife off third-floor balcony after dispute in Meerut.

"We are looking into whether accused Juned planned the murder as revenge for ending her relationship with his brother", a police official said. They had arranged to meet on Tuesday at Juned's place in Suman Vandan-2 flat after becoming friends on Instagram, he added. Lucknow Shocker: Man Throws His Wife From 8th Floor of the Building Over Marital Dispute.

After fighting about a few things, they began to strike one another. They fought as they left the home. Juned reportedly hurled Habibabanu from the 10th floor lobby during the altercation, according to police, who spoke with TOI. June reportedly suffered a facial injury from a sharp object during the altercation. He said that Habibabanu had used a knife to attack him, the police said.

