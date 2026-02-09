VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: The Union Budget 2026 has delivered a significant push to India's technology and digital ecosystem, aligning closely with industry expectations, according to Amit Saxena, Founder and CEO of MentorNest Animation Pvt Ltd. Reacting to the budget announcements, Saxena said the government's focus on artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation technologies, and digital infrastructure will strengthen India's global competitiveness.

He welcomed the increased allocation for AI research, emerging technologies, and innovation-led programmes, noting that such measures will help Indian tech companies scale faster and compete on the global stage. "The government's continued emphasis on AI and advanced technologies signals a strong commitment to making India a technology powerhouse," Saxena said.

Saxena also praised the budget's push toward expanding data centres, cloud infrastructure, and the country's digital public stack. He noted that these investments will provide a strong backbone for India's rapidly growing digital economy and support sectors ranging from startups to large enterprises.

On the policy front, he said tax incentives, simplified compliance norms, and regulatory relief announced for technology-driven businesses would improve ease of doing business and encourage innovation. "These reforms will allow companies to focus more on product development and less on regulatory hurdles," he added.

Highlighting the emphasis on skilling and talent development, Saxena said the budget's provisions for digital education and workforce training will help build a future-ready talent pool. He also welcomed enhanced support for startups and innovation ecosystems, stating that targeted budgetary measures will drive growth, generate employment, and further position India as a global technology leader.

