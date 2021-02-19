Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said the Union government should consider roping in private hospitals in the ongoing COVID-19 immunization drive so that more people can be inoculated quickly.

In a letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Rajya Sabha member also said the supply and sale of the vaccine can be "de-regularized".

As per the health ministry data, COVID-19 vaccine supplies are being "under-utilised" as only 31.45 per cent of Covishield and 11.75 per cent Covaxin have been administered to frontline workers so far, she claimed.

"I would urge you to consider roping in private hospitals in the immunization drive, also consider opening mobile vaccination centres as well as plug the issues faced on Co-WIN app," Chaturvedi said.

The app is being used to manage the immunization drive.

The Union government should also consider "de- regularizing" the sale of vaccine as well as capping its cost, the MP added.

