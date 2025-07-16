New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) is hiring a consultancy firm to prepare a detailed project report for the construction of an elevated corridor over the Munak Canal, officials said on Tuesday.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced this project last week, which is expected to cost Rs 3,000 crore.

Along the elevated corridor, the government also plans to create a recreational space, with open parks and walkways, as per the tender.

According to the plan, a 20-kilometre elevated road will be constructed over the canal, connecting Inderlok to Bawana in northwest Delhi.

The Munak Canal, a key water supply channel that runs through both Haryana and Delhi, was originally constructed to reduce water loss in the Western Yamuna Canal and ensure efficient water transport to the capital. Now, it is being seen as the base for a crucial elevated corridor to decongest the roads and reduce travel time.

The elevated road will also connect to Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), further strengthening Delhi's outer ring road network and easing access to the northern and western parts of the city.

As a section of the canal is under the jurisdiction of the neighbouring state, the Delhi government has applied for a no-objection certificate from the Haryana government.

