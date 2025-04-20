Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): As Maharashtra grapples with water crisis, the women of Borichivari village in Taluka Peth of Nashik district are bearing the brunt of the hardship, walking over two kilometers daily under the scorching sun to fetch water -- often unsafe and insufficient for their families' needs.

A visual show a woman from Borichivari village descending into a deep, narrow well to fetch water -- a daily ritual that has become a lifeline for the community.

Above her, other women stood in quiet anticipation, holding earthen pots, or ghadas, waiting for their turn.

Each filled vessel is a precious resource, meant to sustain entire families through the day.

With no accessible water source in the village, the women take turns lowering themselves into the depths of the well, often with nothing more than a rope for safety.

This act, repeated day after day, is not just a physical feat but a symbol of their strength, sacrifice, and unyielding determination to provide for their loved ones despite harsh and dangerous conditions.

With no water source in the village, residents are forced to make multiple walks to distant wells, risking their health and safety.

A woman from the village shared their struggle and said, "We face a lot of difficulties in securing drinking water. We have to travel 2 kilometres to get water. Women get sick, sometimes fall while carrying the water back and forth. Our village doesn't have any source of water."

Another woman echoed the distress, "Even after walking all that distance in the heat, we manage to get just one vessel of water. It's not enough. We boil the water, but our children still fall sick. We've raised the issue multiple times, but no help has come."

The water scarcity has not only affected the daily lives of villagers but also added financial burdens.

Deputy Sarpanch of the village explained, "Women have to walk almost 2 kilometers to get water. Those who can't make the journey end up paying Rs 60 to others just to get a small quantity of water."

As the crisis deepens, residents are calling on local authorities for immediate intervention -- from installing water tanks to setting up a sustainable water supply -- before the situation worsens further.

The struggle in Borichivari is a stark reminder of the widening water crisis in rural Maharashtra.

Similarly, Dhangaon village in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, a tribal dominated area, was also seen facing a water crisis in the area, with locals highlighting the lack of facilities.

With the onset of summers, women in the area said that they are forced to find water for themselves and their families by travelling multiple kilometres.

A woman said that she was forced to walk for 7-8 kilometres in the scorching heat, without any paved roads or access to a vehicle.

The villagers claimed that they have repeatedly urged officials and demanded some facilities for their remote village, but they have not been listened to. (ANI)

