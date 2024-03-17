Patna, Mar 17 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that the question paper leak of a teacher recruitment examination conducted by PSC is proof that the state under the NDA rule is experiencing a "mafia raj".

The Bihar Police have already detained around 300 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

During the 17-month 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in Bihar, people had never heard of any instance of question paper leak in the state, Yadav claimed.

"We conducted TRE-1 and TRE-2 without any incident of paper leak. We had provided teaching jobs to two lakh aspirants in 70 days, but there was no paper leak at all. But now under the NDA rule, the question paper of TRE-3 was leaked. This is because of mafia raj," he said.

Yadav also alleged that similar incidents of question paper leaks are being reported from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the states which are ruled by the NDA.

According to the latest statement issued by the Bihar Police, sleuths of its Economic Offence Unit conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied with question papers.

"On the day of the examination on March 15, candidates were supposed to leave around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained, and on the basis of the interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak", the statement said.

The police had already arrested five people for allegedly being involved in the paper leak of TRE-3 and recovered question papers, computers, laptops, printers and pen drives from their possession.

Further investigations have revealed that a hefty amount was charged to each candidate for providing answers to the questions, the statement said.

The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the test for recruitment of primary and middle school teachers in offline mode.

Altogether 96,823 candidates had earlier cleared the teacher recruitment examination -2 (TRE-2) organised by the state PSC.

