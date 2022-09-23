Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that he will soon convene an all-party meeting to discuss on reservation demands by scheduled castes and tribes (SC/STs).

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly today, at the end of the monsoon session, he said everybody will be taken into confidence while deciding on the matter and that his government was committed to the welfare of these communities.

"We will disuses on reservation demands by various communities that are exerting pressure on the government...I will call for an all-party meeting probably by next week," Bommai said.

Noting that the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission and Justice Subhash Adi committee have submitted their reports, he said, "we are sympathetic to demands...as there are constitutional and legal matters involved, there is need to discuss it and take everyone into confidence."

Nagmohan Das Commission's report to the government is said to recommended for hiking quota for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The CM also requested Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannananda Swami to call off his strike, which is on for several months now, demanding ST quota hike.

