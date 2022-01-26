New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The tableau of the Indian Navy at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy and highlighted key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' also found a special mention in the Navy's tableau.

The tableau Commanders are Lieutenant Preeti and Lieutenant Mayank Bhagour.

The front part of the tableau depicted the Naval uprising of 1946, which contributed to India's struggle for Independence, while the rear section illustrated the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Navy right from the year 1983 to 2021.

Model of new Vikrant with one Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) in the air takes the centre-stage flanked by smaller models of Kora, Visakhapatnam, Shivalik on the left side and Kalvari, Godavari, Delhi on the right side.

Frames on the side of the trailer depict the construction of Indian Navy platforms in India.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments were a part of the Republic Day parade today. (ANI)

