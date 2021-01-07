Rae Bareli/Sultanpur, Jan 7 (PTI) Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday said she had kept her promise of visiting her Lok Sabha constituency regularly, whereas there was a time when its representative visited only once in five years.

Irani wrested Amethi from Gandhi, a seat he held for three consecutive terms, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi has seen a time when its MP used to visit once in five years to seek votes. One-and-a-half year ago, I had made a promise that I will come in your midst again and again," Irani said in Rae Bareli.

"MPs and MLAs are regularly coming in your midst. In the time of coronavirus, they have been present through e-Choupal and resolved people's problems," said Irani, who was on a day-long visit to her constituency.

Later, in Sultanpur, the Union minister for textiles said the central and state governments are committed to ensuring that the poor and farmers benefit from different schemes.

She also asked all those eligible to avail the benefits of government schemes.

