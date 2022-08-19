New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Ace lensman Raghu Rai on Friday inaugurated a photography exhibition themed on India's freedom struggle and cultural and natural heritage at the Lalit Kala Akademi here, officials said.

The exhibition was opened on the occasion of World Photography Day.

The theme of the exhibition is India's freedom struggle, cultural sites of India, forts, mountains, ancient temples and other heritage sites of the country.

A total of 1,603 entries from 423 artists were received from all over the country. Out of these, the jury selected 135 photographs for display in the exhibition, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Lalit Kala Akademi is promoting and encouraging art and artists in the fields of painting, graphic, ceramic, sculpture, photography etc. for over last seven decades. To celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, the Akademi has organised various events and activities such as camps, exhibitions, lectures, workshops, seminars etc. under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it said.

Rai said this exhibition was held at a good time as India is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The exhibition will last till August 28, it said.

