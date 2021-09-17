New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other Opposition leaders on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Happy birthday, Modi ji."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent birthday greetings to PM Modi on Twitter and prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday," said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed birthday greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of the State Government and the people. "May God bless Sri Narendra Modi Ji with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," the CM wished.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also wished PM Modi on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing him a long and healthy life," the DMK chief tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot greeted PM Modi on Twitter. "Conveying my birthday greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and long life," said Gehlot.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "Warm birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and abundance."

"Warm Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I wish him good health and happiness," said President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7. (ANI)

