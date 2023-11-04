Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Congress demand for a caste census in the country and said more benefits will be given to farmers in Chhattisgarh if the party comes back to power in the state.

Addressing a rally here, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP government had not fulfilled its promises and accused it of working in the interest of industralists.

He alleged that BJP uses 'vanvasi' instead of 'adivasi' for tribal population living in forested areas.

"'Adivasi' is a revolutionary word. 'Adivasi' means the first owner of the country. BJP does not use this word because they know that if they use this word they will have to return the jungle, water and land to you," he said.

"They don't want to believe this and have come up with a new word 'Vanvasi'- those who live in the jungle. This word is an insult to the 'Adivasi'. The Congress party will never accept this word," he added.

He said Congress government in Chhattisgarh has provided Rs 23 crore to farmers under Kisan Nyay Yojana.

"We are providing labourers with Rs 7000 which will increase to Rs 10,000 after the polls. We give money to farmers and labourers," he said.

Referring to the remarks of PM Modi and BJP leaders, he claimed that they talk as if there are no Dalits and tribals in the country.

"PM Modi is saying there is only one religion which is poor. If there is only one religion then why is PM Modi referring to himself as OBC in every speech. Tell when caste census will be held?" Gandhi asked.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Friday that the BJP never opposed the caste census and that the party will take appropriate decision after discussions.

"We don't practice politics of appeasement for votes. We will take an appropriate decision (on caste census) after holding discussions (within the party). The BJP never opposed a caste census but decisions have to be taken after giving it a lot of thought," Shah had said in Chhattisgarh.

Electioneering has picked up momentum in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh ahead of the first phase of polling on November 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally in the sate in Durg on Saturday.

The second phase of polling in the state will be held on November 17. (ANI)

