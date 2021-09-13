New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Congress leader President, Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated Tennis star, Daniil Medvedev for winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

Gandhi took to his Facebook account and posted a picture of the Russian star and captioned it, "Congratulations, Daniil Medvedev on winning your maiden Grand Slam title."

Also Read | Climate Change Biggest Global Challenge, India Committed to Combat It, Says Bhupender Yadav.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev bagged his first grand slam title on Sunday, after defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the US Open men's singles final.

Medvedev, the world No. 2 won the game held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Also Read | India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Surpasses 74.38 Crore.

Daniil Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)