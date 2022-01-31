New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of those who lost their lives in the Kanpur bus accident.

The Congress MP from Wayanad appealed to all Congress workers to help in every possible way.

"The road accident in Kanpur is very sad. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I appeal all my Congress colleagues to help in every possible way," he tweeted in Hindi today.

At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

"Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding. We are looking for him," said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

"Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

