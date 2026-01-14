New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Bhogali Bihu, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, and Makaravilakku.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Bhogali Bihu, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, and Makaravilakku."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 28th Commonwealth Speakers' Conference in Delhi on January 15.

He further expressed hopes that the festival brings "hope, happiness, joy and prosperity."

"May these harvest festivals usher in new beginnings, hope, happiness, and fill your lives with joy and prosperity," Gandhi wrote in the post.

Also Read | What Is Baby Ariha Shah Case? Know Story of Indian Child in German Foster Care As PM Narendra Modi Raises Issue With Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to citizens across the country, extending his warm greetings on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal, festivals that mark the harvest season in different parts of India.

In a letter, the Prime Minister said the festival symbolises hope and positivity. He said that Sankranti is celebrated in various forms across the country, but with the same spirit and enthusiasm.

Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work.

Extending wishes on Magh Bihu, PM Modi described the festival as a reflection of Assamese culture and a celebration of joy, warmth and brotherhood. He said Magh Bihu marks the completion of the harvest season and encourages gratitude and contentment.

Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods, and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)