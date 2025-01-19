Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Slamming Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that he has no right to come to the state of Telangana and that if any government has worked against the constitution, it is the Congress government.

"...If any government has worked against the constitution, it is the Congress government... There is no danger to the Constitution in Telangana and the nation. The government under the leadership of PM Modi is strengthening the Constitution of India... Before coming to Telangana, he (Rahul Gandhi) should talk about the promises that they made to the public of Telangana...Rahul Gandhi has no right to come to Telangana," said G Kishan Reddy while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Reddy strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi for his recent "fighting the Indian State" remark. He said that Rahul Gandhi wanted to fight with the Constitution of India. On one hand, he keeps giving speeches regarding the Constitution, and on the other hand, he wants to fight against India, India's Constitution.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' in New Delhi on January 15, hit out at the BJP and said that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself.

"Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself," he said.

"We do not know whether our institutions are working or are nonfunctional. It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that media is no longer free and fair," he added. (ANI)

