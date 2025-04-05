New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram his birth anniversary.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said that Jagjivan Ram, popularly known as Babuji, dedicated his entire life to the rights of the deprived.

"On the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, I offer my respectful salutations to him. Babuji dedicated his entire life to the rights of the deprived, the exploited, and the Dalits. He strengthened their rights and participation, thereby reinforcing the democratic and constitutional values of the country. His thoughts and struggles will always continue to inspire us," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Jagjivan Ram calling him a "great freedom fighter" and "pioneer of social justice."

"On Samta Diwas, a heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter, pioneer of social justice, and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. The great champion of equality, Babu Ji selflessly struggled for the upliftment and justice of the weak, exploited, and backward sections of society and made an unforgettable contribution to strengthening parliamentary democracy," Kharge wrote on X.

Earlier, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hailed Jagjivan Ram for his inspiring unparalleled services to the country.

"Babuji was born in a poor family and rose to the highest position with his unwavering dedication," he said.

The CM said that the former Deputy PM participated actively in the freedom struggle and strove for the welfare of the workers as a minister in the cabinet of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who fought for the rights of the underprivileged.

He was the Defence Minister during the India-Pakistan War in 1971. Babu Jagjivan Ram was also the Deputy Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979. (ANI)

