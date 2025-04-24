Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several international leaders are expected to participate in the "Bharat Summit," a two-day conclave focused on fostering meaningful dialogue on global justice, equity, and progressive cooperation, set to begin on Friday.

The summit will feature a series of closed-door bilateral meetings and thematic sessions addressing key global challenges, including gender justice, youth justice, economic justice, ecological justice, multilateralism, combating disinformation, and addressing social and political polarisation, according to an official release on Thursday.

The plenary session on the first day will include the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister of IT D Sridhar Babu, will deliver the inaugural welcome remarks on behalf of the state government, followed by keynote addresses from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

On the second day, the summit will conclude with a valedictory session, which will include addresses by Priyanka Gandhi and AICC General Secretary, the release stated.

The summit will also host several international personalities and ministers from foreign countries.

"More than 450 delegates from around the world are expected to take part in the Bharat Summit," Bhatti said.

Prominent Indian leaders participating across the two days include Digvijaya Singh, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, T S Singh Deo, Salman Khurshid, Jothimani, and others, the release added.

Senior Congress leader Gurdeep Sappal, in a press conference, said the event has been toned down given the terror attack in Pahalgam, as all cultural events that were part of the summit have been cancelled.

"The event will issue the Telangana Declaration, which will include the condemnation of terrorism. Terrorism is a non-negotiable issue for the Congress party, and the party has always fought against it," he added.

