New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met with the Congress MPs from Punjab, who are protesting in the Parliament premises over the issue of farmers'.

Punjab Congress MPs, including the party's Punjab chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, staged a protest against both Punjab and central governments over the eviction of farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri and Shambhu Borders.

Congress leaders also raised concerns over various other issues affecting farmers in the region.

Warring condemned the treatment of farmers, stating, "The way atrocities have been done on farmers, I condemn it. The real face of the governments that used to say that we are well-wishers of the farmers has been exposed."

He specifically accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the forceful removal and violence against farmers. "Bhagwant Mann and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have done the work of beating them (farmers), this should not happen," Warring added.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of farmers' protests, stating that they don't care about the farmers.

Slamming the BJP, Yadav said that no government should do injustice to farmers and hence their demands should be discussed.

Addressing reporters, the SP chief said, "As far as farmers are concerned, the BJP does not care about them...We have to improve our system from the ground, make farmers prosperous. But the BJP sees the economy from above and makes big people rich...No government anywhere should do injustice to farmers, their demands should be discussed."

Earlier today, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee condemned both the Union and the Punjab state government for the eviction of farmers from Shambhu and Khannauir borders.

In a video shared by the Kisan Morcha, Pannu stated that today they will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the "atrocities" on farmers.

"We condemn the action against farmers by the Bhagwant Mann government in collaboration with or on the orders of the Modi government. The Bhagwant Mann government and Modi government will have to pay a heavy price for this. Today, we will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the atrocities on farmers," he said. (ANI)

