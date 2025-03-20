Jaipur, March 20: In a shocking incident, Jaipur Police has arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband and burning his body to get rid of evidence, officials said, adding that the incident happened after she was confronted about her alleged extra-marital affair. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP South) Digant Anand, the deceased has been identified as Dhannalal Saini, who was killed with a blow to his head. The police have arrested wife Gopali Devi and co-accused Deendayal, with whom she had an affair.

"A team was formed to investigate the matter, and it was able to identify the body after two days. The deceased has been identified as Dhannalal Saini. He was a married man, whose wife Gopali Devi was having an extra-marital affair and her husband had doubts about it," DCP Anand told reporters. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Wife Muskan Rastogi Hatched Plan To Kill Her Husband, Bought Knives and Drugs, Reveal Meerut Police on Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s Killing.

"After the deceased objected to the affair, his wife and co-accused Deendayal hit the deceased on his head with an iron rod in rage, which resulted in the deceased losing consciousness and possibly dying on the spot," he added. The officer informed that a "half-burnt body" was discovered near a main road, which falls under the jurisdiction of Muhana police station. As this happened, he added, police officials reached the spot and suspected that the deceased was murdered and the body had been burnt with the purpose of getting rid of evidence.

"On March 16, in the afternoon, we received information that a half-brunt body was found under the jurisdiction of Muhana police station near the main road. ACP Mansarovar and SHO Muhana, with the team, reached the spot. Prima facie, it seemed like that someone killed the deceased and burnt the body to get rid of evidence," DCP Anand said. Saurabh Rajput Murder-Like Case in Bijnor: Wife Gets Husband Murdered With Lover's Help After He Finds Out Her Affair, Obscene Photos in Mobile Phone.

The body was put in a sack and dumped on the road in an attempt to destroy evidence, he added. "There was an attempt to hide the body and destroy evidence. Both accused put the body in a sack and dumped it roadside. The accused have been taken into custody, and the entire matter was made clear upon interrogation," the DCP said.