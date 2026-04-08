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New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid his last respects to veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

Rahul Gandhi attended the last rites of the veteran leader. Samajwadi Party leader Mohibbullah Nadvi and Congress leader Anand Sharma arrived at Mohsina Kidwai's residence in Noida to pay their last respects.

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Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mohsina Kidwai and said her life had been an example of public service.

"The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party and her life was an example of public service. With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters," he said in a post on X.

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Congress leaders fondly recalled Mohsina Kidwai's long association with the party, her sagacity, compassion and her grassroots connect. She was 94.

Party leader Salman Khurshid said it seems like an era has ended with her.

"Matching the stature she had and the services she rendered to her party seems very difficult. It's big loss for us. It feels like an entire era has ended with her," the former Union Minister told media persons.

Mohsina Kidwai was close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and won her first election when Jawaharlal Nehru was India's Prime Minister. She served as a Union Minister and held varied organisational responsibilities in the Congress.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid their tributes to the veteran leader. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)