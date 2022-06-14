New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to Indian poet Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary.

He said that Kabir Das taught the lesson of equality, service, mutual harmony and love to the society.

In a tweet today, Rahul Gandhi said, "Tribute to Sant Kabir Das ji on his birth anniversary, who taught the lesson of equality, service, mutual harmony and love to the society."

Kabirdas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas, the famous poet, saint and social reformer, is observed on the Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi every year. This year, Kabirdas Jayanti falls on Tuesday. (ANI)

