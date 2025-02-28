Ramadan 2025 in India will begin from March 2. The month-long observance is considered to be the most holy time for practicing Muslims and is celebrated as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer (salah), reflection, and community. The observance of Ramadan is known as one of the five pillars of Islam and people believe that observing this fast can help people to increase spiritual growth through self-discipline, increased empathy for the less fortunate, a sense of community, potential health advantages like improved blood sugar control, and a chance to focus on self-reflection and purification by abstaining from worldly desires during daylight hours. It is important to remember that Ramadan 2025 celebration date is based on the moon sighting.

Ramadan 2025 Date in India

It must be noted that the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from the next day. If it is not sighted, a new month starts after the current month completes 30 days.

Following the same, the moon was not sighted on February 28. Hence, Ramadan 2025 will begin from March 2.

Ramadan: Moon Sighting & Significance of the Sacred Month

The spiritual rewards (thawab) of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan. Traditionally, Islamic festivals are observed on the following day in India, based on the moon sighting. The final decision rests with local moon-sighting committees and Islamic scholars, who will announce the official start of Ramadan based on the moon's visibility. The month of Ramadan is celebrated by not just observing the stringent fast but also staying away from the vices and indulging in acts of charity.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, people observe a stringent fast from the beginning of the sunrise to sunset. It is customary to wake up at dawn and indulge in a pre-fasting meal called Suhur. Throughout the time of the fast, people abstain from eating anything or drinking water. The fast is finally broken after sunset, when people get together with family and friends to indulge in a feast and share a meal together. Here’s hoping that Ramadan 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness in your life. Happy Ramadan 2025!

