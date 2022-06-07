Mansa (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the AAP government over the law and order situation in Punjab and said Congress will ensure justice to the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was murdered in Mansa district of the state last month.

Gandhi, who met the family of Sidhu Moose Wala to convey his condolences, said in a tweet that the "law and order situation in Punjab has broken down" and the AAP government in the state was "not capable of maintaining peace and amity".

"It is difficult to express the pain experienced by the parents of Congress leader Sidhu Moose Walaji. Getting them justice is our duty and we will ensure that," Gandhi said.

Gandhi met the family of the late singer at Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of the district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was trimmed by the Punjab police along with several other people in the state.

On Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot visited Moose Wala's house and met the singer's father. He expressed grief over the murder and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

Born on June 17, 1993, Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He joined Congress last year and unsuccessfully fought the assembly this year from Mansa. (ANI)

