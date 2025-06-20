New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for his birthday wishes.

Replying to PM Modi's post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Thank you for your wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had posted on X, "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Rahul Gandhi turned 55 on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed gratitude to Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiren Rijiju and Rajnath Singh for extending their wishes.

He thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the birthday greetings and wrote on X, "Thank you to Congress President @kharge ji, our leaders, and every Babbar Sher and Sherni of the Congress family for your wishes and support. Your love and strength inspire me every day. We stand together - for truth, for justice, for India."

Among INDIA bloc leaders, Gandhi replied to X wishes by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

To mark the occasion, the Indian Youth Congress organised a Mega Job Fair 2025 on Thursday at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

