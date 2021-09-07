New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jammu for a two-day tour starting from September 9.

As per sources, the first task in Congress leader's itinerary after reaching Jammu is to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

"After Darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi, Rahul Gandhi will stay the night in Jammu. On the next day on September 10, Gandhi will attend a public meeting in the Gandhinagar assembly constituency. He will later have lunch with the delegation of the local leader and then return to Delhi," said sources,

Notably, this will be Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, he visited the union territory on August 9.

During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party office in Srinagar. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargah Sharif.

In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories-- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

