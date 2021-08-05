New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar on August 9 and will meet party leaders and workers there, said sources on Wednesday.

This will be his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Also Read | Poco Sells Over 20 Lakh Units of C3 Smartphone in India.

The Congress leader will also attend the wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir party unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir's son.

The sources said the Congress leaders may also visit Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu on August 8 but it is yet to be finalised and will meet party leaders and other people in Jammu as well.

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa and His Son BY Vijayendra Issued Notice by Karnataka High Court in Corruption Case.

He may also visit Kheer Bhawani and Hazratbal in Srinagar, said sources while adding that this is not finalised yet.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)