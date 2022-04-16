Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Telangana for two days next month during which he will attend a public meeting focusing on farmers' issues.

Gandhi will attend the 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha' at Warangal on May 6 and he will have meetings with people belonging to different sections of society on May 7 in Hyderabad, the Congress said in a release here.

Senior Congress leaders in Telangana held a meeting here on Saturday and discussed the former AICC president's visit.

The Congress chose to organise the public meeting on farmers' issues as the ryots in Telangana have been allegedly facing difficulties, it said.

The TRS government in Telangana and the NDA government at the Centre have been engaged in a row over paddy procurement and the former has recently decided to open paddy purchase centres.

The Congress has been blaming both the state and central governments for allegedly putting the farmers' to inconvenience.

