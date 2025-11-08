Supaul (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of leading a "Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra" and vowed that the BJP wil remove all "intruders" within five years.

During a public address in Bihar's Supaul, Amit Shah asked whether Bihar's chief minister should be decided by "ghuspaithiye".

"Do you want the Chief Minister of Bihar to be decided by 'ghuspaithiye'? Should the intruders be removed from Bihar?" he asked.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi took out a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'...He took out the yatra to save the intruders. I promise the people of Supaul that in the next five years, we will remove all the intruders from Bihar..."

He further accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress of obstructing the construction of the Ram temple for decades and said, "Should the Ram temple have been built in Ayodhya or not? It has been 550 years since Babur destroyed the Ram temple. First, the Mughals stalled it, then the British misled them. After that, Congress and Lalu stalled it."

Shah further stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Ram temple witnessed the Bhoomi Pujan in 2019 and the Pranapratishtha in 2024.

Shah said, "You made Modi ji the Prime Minister for the second time in 2019. He performed the Bhoomi Pujan in 2019 and the Pranapratishtha in 2024. Two months ago, along with Nitish Kumar, I performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Sita Mata temple at Punaura Dham. The Bhoomi Pujan was done, and in two and a half years, a grand Sita Mata temple will be built in Bihar. Could Lalu and Rahul have built a temple for Sita Mata?..."

Earlier, after addressing the public in Purnea district of Bihar, Amit Shah interacted with the media and said that in the coming five years, Bihar will be free from "intruders" and illegal activities and encroachment will be put to an end.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "... I want to tell the people of Seemanchal and Bihar very positively, that over the next five years, we will make Bihar free of infiltrators. We will not just throw them out, but also put an end to their illegal activities, and also remove all illegal encroachment... All infiltrators will definitely be deported..."

He further added, "I want to tell the people of the country, the Prime Minister of the country, and the Chief Minister of a state can never be decided by someone who is not a citizen of the country. How will the country and our democracy remain safe? For the opposition, it is an issue of their votebank, but for us, it is a matter of national security."

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

