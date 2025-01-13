New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to save his party while he was fighting to save the country.

The former Delhi chief minister's comments came shortly after Gandhi launched an attack on the AAP leader at a poll rally here in Seelampur.

Kejriwal accused the senior Congress leader of abusing him in his rally but added that he won't comment on it.

In a post on X , Kejriwal added, "His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country."

Specifically targeting Kejriwal at his first public meeting for Delhi assembly polls, Gandhi said that the AAP convenor was following Prime Minister Narendra "Modi's strategy of propaganda and false promises" despite rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the national capital.

In a blistering attack, Gandhi said both Modi and Kejriwal remain silent on the issue of caste census as they do not want people from the backward community, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due share.

Relations between the AAP and Congress, both partners of the INDIA bloc, have soured after they failed to enter into a pre-poll alliance for the assembly polls in Haryana last year.

The two parties contested the last Lok Sabha polls in 2024 sharing seats in Delhi. However, now both are independently fighting the assembly polls scheduled on February 5.

