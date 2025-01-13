Jabalpur, January 13: At least ten dogs were charred to death after a fire broke out at a deserted house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday. The blaze erupted at a house in the Sanjeevani Nagar locality on Sunday evening, an official said. Ten dogs were killed in the fire, while two were rescued, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Patel of Sanjeevani Nagar police station said. Delhi Fire: Man Charred to Death As Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Mansarovar Park Metro Station.

He said no person was in the house when the fire broke out. Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge, BD Dwivedi, said the house was rented by one Kajal Kundu, and a probe is underway into the incident.

