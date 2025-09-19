Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his fresh claims of vote theft, stressing that the charges were directed at the Election Commission and not at any political party.

Speaking to reporters, Sule further said that, being an independent body, the Election Commission of India will respond to the allegations, and political parties don't need to answer that.

The NCP-SCP MP said, "In a strong democracy, everyone has the right to speak. Rahul Gandhi presented a thorough presentation of the data... These allegations are not aimed at the BJP or anyone else, but at the Election Commission. Why are political parties concerned? They are not being accused at all. The Election Commission is an independent body; it will respond to these allegations. Parties and BJP don't need to answer this..."

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying that its credibility had become a question mark. He stated that the Election Commission should answer the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "Rahul Gandhi has raised some questions, and now the Election Commission has to give answers. Election Commission should answer, and tell the people how it is working in accordance with the Constitution...The credibility of the Election Commission has become a question mark."

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had once again launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over 'Vote Chori', claiming that the election watchdog "stayed awake" to watch the "theft" and protect the thieves.

The Congress MP accused the BJP and the Poll Panel of facilitating large-scale "voter manipulation" during the elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that lakhs of "voters" had been removed from electoral rolls in a matter of seconds, and claimed that the poll body had deliberately turned a "blind eye" to the wrongdoing."

"Wake up at 4 AM,...Delete two voters in 36 seconds,...Then go back to sleep - that's how the vote theft happened! The election watchdog stayed awake, kept watching the theft, kept protecting the thieves," Gandhi wrote on X. (ANI)

