Prayagraj (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Prayagraj at around 4.00 pm on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi, UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other party leaders were seen moving in an open jeep during the yatra.

Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari said that Gandhi reached Swaraj Bhavan straight from the airport, where he met the party workers and started his yatra.

He said that the yatra will pass through Netram Chauraha and reach Laxmi Talkies, where Gandhi will address a public meeting, and after this, the yatra will move forward.

