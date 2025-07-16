Raebareli (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli visit was cancelled on Wednesday due to unavoidable reasons, a party leader said here.

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was scheduled to arrive in Lucknow on Wednesday and later attend a series of events in his constituency Raebareli.

"Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli visit has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons," Congress district President Pankaj Tiwari said.

He said that the fresh dates of the visit will be announced soon.

On Thursday, Gandhi was scheduled to attend meetings with booth workers of Unchahar assembly constituency at Babuganj and the Prajapati community of Sadar assembly constituency.

He was also scheduled to meet booth workers of Harchandpur assembly constituency at Sataon before leaving for Cochin by a special flight on Thursday, they said.

