New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Designer Rahul Mishra will open the 2022 edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

The fashion gala, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

The fashion week is a collaboration between LFW -- jointly organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide -- and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The opening show will be hosted by the Italian embassy on March 22 and will integrate the best of Italy with one of India's leading designers, the organisers said in a statement.

Italian ambassador Vincenzo de Luca said they are eager to partner with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

"This collaboration kicked off in 2021 with Reliance Brands and has since then brought together the best of Italy and India in the field of lifestyle and fashion. We will have on board some of the most exclusive Italian brands which are the true actors of Italian soft power around the world.

"I am sure this partnership will open great opportunities for both the Italian and Indian market and will encourage a growing number of designers to showcase and work in both countries," he said.

Mishra said Italy is like a second home to him and the country has always had a special place in my heart.

"Since my initial days as a designer studying in Milano, I have found influence in the Italian history of art, fashion and architecture. And it has significantly contributed to my overall perspective of design and helped shape my point of view towards the application of Indian craft in a contemporary fashion...

"It is an immense pleasure to be able to showcase at the Embassy of Italy, with a collection that emerges out of my love for nature. Complimented with accessories from Italian heritage brands, this showcase is an apt representation of the global identity of our brand," the designer said.

The designer's collection is a flirtation between first hand experiences and fantastical imagination.

The looks actively aim to imitate nature and its elements through various applications of handcraft, forming arrangements of Himalayan poppies, foxgloves, calla lilies amongst others, onto the surface, according to a press release.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said that he is glad that Mishra will be opening the fashion gala.

"The Fashion Design Council of India's endeavour is to highlight the great work of our designers to the global community. We are delighted that this season's FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week is going to have a truly international appeal through our partnership with the Italian Embassy and designer Rahul Mishra who continues to make strides globally," he added.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of RISE Fashion & Lifestyle, said they expect Mishra's showcase to kick off an exciting event with the best that Indian fashion has to offer.

"We are also excited to partner with the Italian Embassy to initiate collaborations in the fashion and lifestyle space and we look at this as the start point of various actions and programs we will build on in the coming year," he added.

The platform will be back with two showcase areas for designers to present their collections up close and personal and will continue to support the cause of sustainability while spreading a message of inclusivity and diversity.

The showroom will be back in an on-ground format for buyers in addition to enhanced features in the virtual initiative. Shows will continue to be live streamed across key OTT platforms to reach a wide audience.

