Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Former deputy chief minister of Sachin Pilot on Friday said by disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, BJP should not think that it can stop Congress from raising the voice of the public.

"Today is a shameful day for Indian democracy," he said.

Also Read | PFI Crackdown: NIA Attaches Two Offices of Banned Organisation in Rajasthan Being Used As 'Terror Training Camps'.

Pilot said BJP should not think that it will stop him from raising the voice of the public.

"We will continue to raise our voice for the truth, for the public," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured as Car Skids Off Highway, Overturns in Latur.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat...Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023," the notification read.

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also hit out at the BJP, saying that the Congress leader is the voice of the nation and he will come out stronger against this kind of "dictatorship".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)