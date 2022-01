Alibaug, Jan 19 (PTI) With the addition of 1,979 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Raigad district of Maharashtra has reached 15,771 since the beginning of this month, authorities said on Wednesday.

With the death of six patients - four in Panvel Municipal Corporation area and one each in Khalapur and Alibaug - the death toll since pandemic broke out has gone up to 4,608 in the coastal district, an official release from the collector office said.

These cases and deaths were reported on Tuesday.

With the addition of these cases, the overall tally in the district reached 2,00,120 ever since the pandemic broke out, it said.

Of the 325 patients admitted to hospitals, 47 are on oxygen support, five are on ventilator support, while 39 others are in intensive care units.

On Tuesday, 1,747 patients have recovered.

So far, 22,05,210 people in Raigad district have received the only the first dose, while 17,26,790 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,398 people have received the precaution dose so far, the release said.

