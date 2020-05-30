India News | Railing of Taj Mahal's Main Mausoleum Damaged in Thunderstorm

Agra, May 30 (PTI) The iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm on Friday night in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, officials said.

The marble railing of the main mausoleum and red sandstone railings suffered damage due to thunderstorm, officials said on Saturday.

Also Read | ICMR Advises States to Conduct Sero-Survey in High-Risk Areas to Assess Exposure to Coronavirus.

ASI Superintending Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnkar said some trees on the premises were uprooted and one door was damaged.

The false ceiling in the mausoleum was also uprooted, he said.

Also Read | One Year of Modi Govt 2.0: E-Booklet on Admin Reforms, Public Grievances Launched on 1st Anniversary of NDA Govt's 2nd Term.

Besides, a tree fell in Mehtab Bagh and Mariam's Maqbara, officials said.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives due to lightning and thunderstorm in Mainpuri, Agra, Lakhimpur Khiri and Muzaffarnagar districts.

Officials have been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and adequate medical treatment for the injured, the statement said.

The Weather department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and squall at isolated places over the state in the next few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)