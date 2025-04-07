New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Railway Board has launched a pilot project for implementing biometric sign in and sign off and breath analyzer test for ticket checking staff of Hyderabad division following a proposal from the South Central Railway Zone.

"The proposal has been examined, and it has been decided to launch a pilot project on Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway for implementing Biometric sign in and sign off and Breath Analyzer Tests for Ticket Checking Staff,” a letter from the Board dated April 4, 2025 addressed to SCR said.

The SCR had sent a proposal in this regard to the Railway Board in March 2025 pursuant to which the Board gave its approval.

"Feeback of this project may be sent after six months of its implementation to enable final decision being taken on this account," the Board said.

Sanjay Singh, president of the Indian Railway Ticket Checking Staff Organisation, has welcomed the initiative and said that the practice of Breath Analyzer Test will help deal with false and frivolous allegations of alcohol consumption by TTEs on duty by passengers.

"The practice of Breath Analyzer Test has already been adopted in some divisions and stations such as Kanpur in North Central Railway and its all India implementation will be a positive step for ticket checking staff," Singh said.

He added, "Often TTEs have to face false accusations of being drunk on duty. I think a regular practice of the Breath Analyzer Test comes as a safeguard against such allegations."

Talking about biometric sign in and sign off, he said that the Railways is implementing it in other departments also but TTEs haven't brought it under yet.

"So far as I know, this is the first pilot project on biometric sign in and sign off for ticket checking staff. It is also a good decision as it will remove anomalies in the attendance system. I urge all TTEs to give their full support," Singh said.

