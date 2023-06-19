Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Baganaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district, where as many as 292 people were killed in an accident involving three trains on June 20, official sources said on Monday.

Vaishnaw who arrived here on Monday on a three-day tour of the state will interact with local people.

He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital, where many of the injured had been admitted, and meet the officials.

The accident occurred when Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

The minister will also inspect and review the development work being undertaken at Balasore railway station.

Vaishnaw will also visit the famous Rath Jatra of Puri earlier on Tuesday.

