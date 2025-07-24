New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) The Railway Minister on Thursday issued orders to appoint 32 divisional railway managers, replacing the existing ones after completion of their two-year tenure.

The order regarding the appointment of replaced officers will be issued soon, it said.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

A divisional railway manager (DRM), appointed to look after the affairs of a rail division, serves as the administrative head of the division with prime responsibility of ensuring safe train operations.

The officer has a two-year tenure after which he gets transferred to an equivalent or promotional post at the zonal headquarters.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Forces With Extremist Ideology Cannot Be Allowed To Misuse Democratic Freedom, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the prominent names appointed as DRM is Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ved Prakash, who has been posted as DRM, Ahmedabad.

Shivaji Sutar Maruti from the Central Railway Zone has been appointed as the new OSD of Vaishnaw.

The 32 separate orders have been addressed to the general managers of the respective zones, apprising them of the decision to post new DRMs in place of those serving currently.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)