New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Railway Ministry issued an official circular on Monday increasing fares of non-AC class in mail and express trains by 1 paisa and all AC classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1.

The ministry officials had earlier on June 24 indicated the proposed fare revision.

However, the official circular with fare table according to trains and classes categories was released on Monday.

The fares of suburban trains and monthly season tickets have been left unchanged in the interest of daily commuters.

Ordinary second class fare has not been increased for up to 500 kms and for distances beyond that, there is an increase in the ticket prices by half paisa per km.

The passengers of ordinary sleeper class and first class will also have to pay half paisa per km more for train journey from July 1.

