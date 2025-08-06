Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Northern Railways said that a boulder came on the track between the Haridwar-Motichur section on the Haridwar-Dehradun route, and traffic will be restored as early as possible.

Northern Railways issued a statement, "Between the Haridwar-Motichur section on the Haridwar-Dehradun route, a boulder came on the track. Since the Railways had already made a canopy, no major damage took place. No injury or casualty reported. Restoration work started, and the sectional officers have reached the site. Traffic will be restored as early as possible."

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Is Shocked and Saddened, Prays for Well Being of Victims.

Northern Railways said that train number 12369 and train number 12370 (Kumbh Express between Howrah and Dehradun) and train number 12055 Jan Shatabdi Express were short-terminated at Haridwar.

Railway SP Aruna Bharti said that the work is underway on the track.

Also Read | TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Directs Trinamool Workers to Chant 'Jai Bangla' Slogan Before BJP Leaders.

"At around 6.30-6.45 pm, debris and small boulders fell (on the track). Some wires broke. There have been no casualties or injuries. Janta Express is halted at Harrawala, and police are at the spot. Work is going on in the track. The scheduled trains are asked not to commence the journey. It may take 4-5 hours more to clear the track. Four to five trains are affected. Different wings of the railway department are here for rescue operations. RPF and police are here."

She further said that whenever such incidents occur, the response is quick. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)