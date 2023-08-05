New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Two leading railway unions on Saturday announced a rally here on August 10 to press for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and the Northern Railway Mazdoor Union (URMU) said the rally at the Ramlila Maidan will be supported by other rail unions.

The demonstration is against the introduction of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) by the government, their leaders said at a press conference here.

They also said union members have been urged to back that party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls which supports the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS).

The unions said they are expecting to witness the participation of employees from states as well as other departments.

Under the NPS, only a meagre pension of Rs 4,000 is being provided, whereas the OPS granted half of an employee's salary as pension, they claimed.

The unions claimed that in 1972, the Supreme Court recognised pension as a fundamental right for employees, yet the NPS was introduced in 2003.

