Kota, Aug 23 (PTI) Two people died after they were washed away by flood waters in separate incidents in Rajasthan as search operations were still underway to locate two others.

In Baran district's Shekhapur village, a 20-year-old man, identified as Ekram, swept away while crossing a flooded brook along with his two friends Monday evening.

Locals rescued the two youths while Ekram has not been located yet, Station House Officer (Kawai) Man Singh said.

Search operations by NDRF and SDRF squads are underway, he said.

The body of 35-year-old Premnarayan Suman, a resident of Dabri Kakaji village in Baran district, who had swept away in the flood on Monday evening, was recovered Tuesday from near his village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anta circle) Tarun Kant Somani said.

The body was handed over to his family after a post mortem later in the day, he said.

In Bundi district, Satyanarayan Prajapat, 50, a resident of Suwasda village fell into an flooded anicut on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to collect fodder for cattle near his village.

Prajapat was found dead, Circle Inspector at (Nainwan) Babulal Meena said.

His body was handed over to his family after a post mortem later in the day, he said.

In Kota district, search operation were on to locate Kudeep Chauhan, who had fallen into the flooding Chambal river near Nayapura crematorium ground Monday evening.

Another youth who had fallen into the Chambal river while taking a selfie Monday evening in Karbala area of Kota city, swam with the flow and came out on the other side of an over-bridge in Nayapura area, an eyewitness said.

In Dug town of Jhalawar district, Amritlal Tailor, his wife, and their three children were injured when their thatched house collapsed at around 5.30 on Tuesday when they were asleep, Dug SHO Amarnath said.

While Amritlal was referred to Jhalawar district hospital with fracture and critical injuries, four others from his family were under treatment at a local government hospital, he said.

