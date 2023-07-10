Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) As incessant showers battered many parts of Punjab for the third day in a row on Monday, flooding many places, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) gave direction to all gurdwaras under its management to extend all possible help to the affected people.

SGPC president H S Dhami issued directions to all gurdwaras under SGPC management to ensure 'langar' and stay facility, if necessary, to the flood affected people.

Notably, Mohali, Rupnagar, Patiala, SBS Nagar are among the worst-hit districts.

In case of need for any medical aid or clothes, that will also provided, Dhami said.

He said SGPC members have also been directed to extend whatever help they can in their respective areas, affected by the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, in the worst-hit Rupnagar district, along with the authorities, many people volunteered to extend a helping hand to those in need.

"It is the indomitable spirit of Punjabis to rise to the occasion whenever any crisis confronts them by helping each other," said Parminder Singh, who was reaching out to many people in Rupnagar district who have been affected by the flood situation.

At some places in Rupnagar and elsewhere in other affected areas, volunteers could be seen moving around in tractors as rain waters had filled roads in residential colonies or even entered the houses.

They carried food packets, drinking water and other essential items with them and handed over to people who were holed inside their houses. In a residential society in Derabassi in Mohali district, where water breached one of the outer walls of the society and entered the compound on Sunday, some volunteers lend a helping hand in evacuating people.

Meanwhile, in Mohali district, the administration on Monday started massive drive to evacuate people from villages Sadhanpur, Dhandera, Khazoor Mandi, Tiwana and Alamgir after breach near Alamgir.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said that breach had taken place near village Alamgir due to rise in water of Ghaggar.

She said some villages were inundated due to which teams of NDRF and Army were roped in. She said the situation is under control and no loss of life has taken place due to the breach.

The Mohali administration has arranged buses on time and evacuated people on time, Jain added.

