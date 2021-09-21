Visual of rain from Janpath road, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday bringing relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of the Delhi-NCR region today.

Also Read | Social Media Guru - Proving That Reputation, Never Giving Up and Sticking True to Your Word Can Take You Far!.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh), Charkhi Dadri (Haryana)," the IMD tweeted. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad) Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana)," it said in another tweet.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years.

Also Read | Manhattan Book Group Lands Major Endorsement From Mariel Hemingway.

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani had said that rainfall that occur on September 1 was the highest rainfall that Delhi recorded in September in almost two decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)