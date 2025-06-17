New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The national capital, Delhi, and adjoining cities saw cloudy skies and rain that provided significant relief from the scorching, sweltering temperatures on Tuesday afternoon.

Airport sources said as many as 12 flights were diverted from Delhi between 3 PM and 4 PM on Tuesday due to rain and gusty winds.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 PM and 4 PM," official sources said.

Severe waterlogging has been reported across various regions of the national capital following a deluge of rainfall. A tree was uprooted in the RK Puram area of the National Capital following strong winds this evening.

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, residents were taken by surprise as sudden rain swept through the area, leading to a swift change in conditions. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the Kodagu district has experienced heavy downpours that have significantly impacted daily life.

In Gujarat, particularly in Botad, incessant rains have led to extreme waterlogging, forcing the authorities to close Gadgda Road near Botad Circle for safety reasons. The rising water levels prompted the opening of the gates at Khambhada Dam, reflecting the severity of the situation as the dam struggled to manage the overflow from continuous rainfall.

Moreover, the city of Bhavnagar has been adversely affected, with locals expressing deep concerns over the heavy rains disrupting vital connectivity between numerous villages. One local resident stated, "The relentless rainfall started last night, causing significant damage to the pathways that connect our villages, making travel nearly impossible."

The situation remains precarious as communities grapple with the aftermath of the heavy rains.

As per the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further over some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, the remaining parts of Vidarbha, more parts of Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh, the remaining parts of Odisha, some parts of Jharkhand, the entire Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of Bihar.

This afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather alert stated that light to moderate rainfall at a few/many places and heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

For Delhi, the weather department, in an observation at 2:15 PM, said, "Radar observations suggest light to moderate/hailstorm/thunderstorm/lightning accompanied with gusting wind (50-60 kmph reaching up to 80). The condition will be, it said, valid till 4:15 PM today."

It said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, the remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh, the remaining parts of Odisha, some parts of Jharkhand, the entire Gangetic West Bengal, the remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of Bihar.

It said conditions are favorable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

The low-pressure area over Southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persists over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, June 17, 2025. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours, according to the MeT department.

The low-pressure area over the Gujarat region and neighbourhood persists over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of June 17, 2025. It is likely to move nearly northwards during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

